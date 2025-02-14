Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

FDIG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 233,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,520 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

