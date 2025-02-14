Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
FDIG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $43.70.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.
