Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Position Boosted by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF comprises 1.0% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 7,662.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

