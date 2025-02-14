Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35,577 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,577 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.90% of Inari Medical worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Inari Medical by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This represents a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,289,449.90. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,000 shares of company stock worth $18,669,070 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $79.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

