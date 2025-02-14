Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,787 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $776.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.20 and its 200 day moving average is $764.22. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

