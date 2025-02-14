Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

