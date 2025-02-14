Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Xylem makes up 2.3% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

