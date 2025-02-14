Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,917 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Netflix accounts for about 3.4% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,045.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $924.40 and its 200 day moving average is $799.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

