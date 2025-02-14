First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAF. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $63.65. 281,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,257. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

