First Merchants Corp Sells 471 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

