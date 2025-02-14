First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,009,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 760.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 115,859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

