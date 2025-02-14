First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

