First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $23.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.
FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
FWRG stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.
