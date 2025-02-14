First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $23.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.