Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FISV stock opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26.
About Fiserv
