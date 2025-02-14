Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

