Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

