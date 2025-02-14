Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $381.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.26. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.