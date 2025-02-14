Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

