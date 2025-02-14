Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $395 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

