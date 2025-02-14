Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.45. 15,163,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 76,580,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

