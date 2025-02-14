Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Posts Earnings Results

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FMST traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 15,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.32. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

