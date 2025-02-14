Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FRSX Free Report ) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Foresight Autonomous worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

