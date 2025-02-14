Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ FRSX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.63.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
