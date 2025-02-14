Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,701 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Forge Global worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,170.40. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,265 shares of company stock worth $181,042. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

