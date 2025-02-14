Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Stock Up 1.9 %

Fortive stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

