Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 67,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

