Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 575,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 290,037 shares.The stock last traded at $35.53 and had previously closed at $36.01.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $978.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 194,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 168,525 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

