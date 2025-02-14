Frax Share Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $158.78 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,602.06 or 0.99999129 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,193.30 or 0.99575994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,572,221 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform offering algorithmic stablecoins and financial instruments, launched in 2020 by Sam Kazemian. It includes FRAX, a USD-pegged stablecoin, FPI (pegged to consumer goods), and frxETH (a liquid staking derivative). Frax Share (FXS) is the governance and utility token of the ecosystem, enabling holders to participate in protocol governance, influence liquidity incentives, and receive protocol revenue. FXS holders can lock their tokens for veFXS, which provides enhanced voting power and rewards. FXS also benefits from revenue generated across Fraxlend, Fraxswap, and AMOs. Originally, FXS was needed for minting FRAX, but newer versions shifted its role to governance and yield distribution. The project leverages AMO strategies and Fraxtal, its Layer 2 chain, for scalability and capital efficiency while maintaining decentralisation and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

