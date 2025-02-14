Fredrik Widlund Purchases 200 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($188.51).

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.30. The stock has a market cap of £294.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.70 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.40 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

