Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
