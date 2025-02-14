Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.