Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.