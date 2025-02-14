FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NEOG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Neogen Stock Down 0.3 %

NEOG stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Neogen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,171,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,491 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 86.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,986,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,706,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

