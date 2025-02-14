GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $103.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.05. 1,291,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

