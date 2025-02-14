Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $5.24, Zacks reports. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 17.73%.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 8.2 %
GNMSF stock traded up $15.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.43. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04.
About Genmab A/S
