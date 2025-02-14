Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 2,603.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gestamp Automoción Price Performance
Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
