Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 2,603.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

