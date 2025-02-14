GFG Capital LLC Has $206,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 176.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 68.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

