GFG Capital LLC Invests $393,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,223,000 after purchasing an additional 239,846 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Leidos Stock Down 4.6 %

LDOS opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

