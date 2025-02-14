GFG Capital LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 2.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $90,706.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,416.12. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

