GFG Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

