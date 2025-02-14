GFG Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $415.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.83 and its 200-day moving average is $385.83. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

