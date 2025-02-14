Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 3,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 43,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.66 ($0.02).

Glenveagh Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £906.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

