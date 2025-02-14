Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

