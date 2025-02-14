Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Releases Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. Gogoro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gogoro Stock Up 5.4 %

GGR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,634. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.30) on shares of Gogoro in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

