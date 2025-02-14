Grocery Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Manhattan Associates, Berkshire Hathaway, PepsiCo, and Ecolab are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of companies that specialize in selling food and household goods to consumers through retail stores. These stocks represent ownership in grocery retailers and wholesalers that operate across different markets and offer a variety of products ranging from fresh produce to packaged goods. The performance of grocery stocks is influenced by various factors such as consumer spending habits, food industry trends, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,345,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,647,115. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,051.37. The stock had a trading volume of 850,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,556. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,066.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $963.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $916.76. The company has a market cap of $466.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,782,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,807,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $169.94 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $491.67.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.87. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

NYSE ECL traded up $15.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.80. 1,608,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,921. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $201.99 and a 1 year high of $267.56.

