Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,389,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

