Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

NYSE HASI opened at $27.92 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

