Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and traded as low as $21.77. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $360.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.