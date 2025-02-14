Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and traded as low as $21.77. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $360.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.