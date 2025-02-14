Head to Head Review: Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dakota Gold and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dakota Gold presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and Westwater Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.41) -7.93 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.13) -6.85

Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60% Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50%

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Dakota Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

