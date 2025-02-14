Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 156453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

