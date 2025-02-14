Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 84 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

