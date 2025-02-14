Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Henry Schein by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.