Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Henry Schein by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.
In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
