Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

