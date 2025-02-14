Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Zacks reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 897,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,821. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

