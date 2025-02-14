HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.110-9.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $813.13. 251,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,965. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.12 and a 200-day moving average of $619.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,006.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

